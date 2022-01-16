Warren Theodore Snyder, 98, of Lancaster, PA went to be with his Lord surrounded by his family at the Lancaster General Hospital on January 5, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, PA the son of the late Edward and Stella Snyder (Putt) on November 12, 1923. He was married to the late Margaret Jane Snyder (Seachrist) for 68 years until her passing on May 30, 2018. He was a long-time employee of ALCOA when he retired in February 1986.
Warren attended Lancaster Church of The Brethren until he was physically unable to do so. He served his country in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a tailgunner in the B-24 in the European and Pacific theaters. He loved his wife and family and enjoyed serving others, golfing, playing Pinochle and traveling.
He is survived by his children, Patsy Summers, Brian Snyder married to Wanda Snyder, Dennis Snyder married to Brenda Snyder, and Pamela Smith married to Andy Smith; his grandchildren Kimberly Westcott, Joy Kauffman, Christopher Summers, Dustin Shaneberger, Jason Snyder, Kristina Snyder, Ethan Smith and Josephine Smith; his thirteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service at the Lancaster Church of The Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, January 22 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive family and friends at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Warren’s name can be made to the church memorial fund (address above). To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com