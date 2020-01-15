Warren T. "Mac" Groff, 93, of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Cecelia F. (Groff) Groff, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Colerain Township, he was the son of the late John Walter Groff, Sr. and Violet (Thompson) Groff.
Mac was a graduate of Quarryville High School, class of 1944. He was a farmer for his entire life, retiring in 2017. As a side business, Mac worked as a butcher. He joined the Quarryville Lions Club in 1968, earning the distinctions of lifetime member, oldest member, and the longest member of the club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Sandy Barnett, and husband James, of New Providence; a son, John Groff, and wife Holly, of Christiana; sisters, Elizabeth Hershey, of Cochranville, and Janet Johnson, of Elkton, MD. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Groff, brothers, J. Walter Groff, Jr. and Paul Groff, and a sister, Violet Richards.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560. There will not be a visitation prior to the service. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mac's memory to Providence Church Mission Fund at the above address. (Please make checks payable to "Providence Church" and write "Mission Fund" on the memo line.)
