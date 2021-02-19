Warren "Slats" R. Trostle, 91, a lifelong Adamstown resident, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Adamstown to the late John Jacob and Maude Violet (Hoshauer) Trostle and was the husband of the late Nancy Ann (Hackman) Trostle who passed away in 1992.
Warren was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was an active member of the Adamstown V.F.W. Post. He retired from Carpenter Technology, Reading, in 1986. He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, Swartzville, where he had served on the Consistory and Building Committee.
Warren enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, traveling to venues near and far. He enjoyed watching television, and crossword puzzles, and hunting and fishing in his younger years.
Warren is survived by daughter, Diane L., wife of Mark J. Johnson of Adamstown, son, Douglas R., husband of Mary C. (Fedak) Trostle of Athens, PA; four grandchildren, Marc D. Trostle, Stephen G. Trostle, Matthew D. Johnson, and Rachel A. Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Nora Stephanie Johnson. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Dale Lamar Trostle and longtime companion Shirley G. Kline.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Warren's memory may be made to Peace UCC, 37 E. Swartzville Road, Denver, PA 17517 or to Adamstown Area Library, P.O. Box 356, Adamstown, PA 19501.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com
