Warren R. Connelly, 81, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Thomas and Margaret Ecenrode Connelly. He was the loving husband of Susan L. Winters Connelly and they would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in November. Warren retired as a customer service manager for H.A. Boyd Volkswagen and Ebersole's Car Dealership both of Lebanon. Following retirement, he went back to work for the Manheim Central School District as a custodian and worked part-time at Weis Markets, Manheim. Warren was a 1956 graduate of Manheim Central High School and he proudly served in the United States Navy. Warren was an active and faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim, where he was a member of the choir, a trustee, and a Sunday school teacher. He also was a volunteer for the Manheim Meals on Wheels and enjoyed boating and fishing, especially with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Mary E. wife of Shawn Swope, Manheim, Thomas E. husband of Michelle Connelly, Lancaster and five grandchildren; Alex, Zach, Megan, Sammie, and Justin. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Witman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Warren's memorial service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township. In lieu of flowers those desiring may send contributions in Warren's memory to Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice, 1700 Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com