Warren James Groff, 78, of Columbia, PA passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Warren was born in Lebanon, PA on October 1, 1944 to the late Paul and Susan (Gristik) Groff. He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. Warren completed basic and Pershing Missile training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and was assigned to C Battery, 4th Missile Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment in Schwbisch Gmnd, West Germany. He was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. Warren worked in the freight transport and logistics industry for APA Transport, Preston Trucking, and S&H Express. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, and was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. Warren is survived by two sons Jeff of Martinsburg, WV and Jason of Columbia, PA, two daughters Jennifer Williams of Hershey, PA and Janelle of Lewisburg, PA, two brothers John of Greensboro, NC and James of Lititz, PA, a sister Sue Ellen Hill of Myerstown, PA, and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Paul and George.
A funeral service honoring Warren's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 1 PM. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
