Warren J. Miller, 88, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, September 8, 2023 at United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Harry and Grace Neff Miller. Warren was the loving husband of Ada E. Groff Miller, and they observed their 69th wedding anniversary in March of this year. He was employed in the trucking industry at New Penn Motor Freight as well as Paul B's Manufacturing and Lancaster DHIA. He graduated from Manheim Central School District in 1953. Warren was an active and faithful member and Sunday School Teacher of White Oak Church, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his wife Ada, is a daughter, Cathy wife of John Stauffer, of Lititz, a son, Glenn husband of Miriam Miller of Troupsburg, NY, a daughter, Nancy wife of Robert Copenhaver of Lebanon, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and a brother, Gerald husband of Rita Miller of Manheim. Preceding him in death is a son, Kenneth Miller and a brother, Donald Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Warren's Funeral Service from the White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM; with additional viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Warren's memory to Bible Helps, 1445 Abbottstown Pike, Hanover, PA 17331. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com