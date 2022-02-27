Warren Gilbert Keen, 94, passed away at his East Lampeter Township home on Thursday, February 24, 2022, with his loving wife Jean by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jesse Newton and Catherine (Slaugh) Keen.
He attended J. P. McCaskey High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves at age 18. Gil also served in the Air Force Reserves. Gil and Jean enjoyed 52 years together, having married on Valentine's Day in 1970.
A printer most of his working life, he was first employed at Pleasant Hill Printing Company. Next, Gil worked for Plain & Fancy Farm where he printed the Intercourse Review. Gil then owned and operated Business Printing Company in New Holland.
Gil was a member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers. He was very active with Bird-In-Hand Fire Company in the 1950's. An accomplished craftsman, Gil built replicas of antiques and clocks. He also built a miniature carousel and merry-go-round. Gil and Jean enjoyed boating and fishing on the Chesapeake out of Northeast, MD, and RV camping around the United States.
In addition to Jean, Gil is survived by four children, Gilbert J. Keen (Mary Lou), Duayne J. Keen (Shirley), Karean Steffe (George), and Debra A. Vansickle, as well as 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Gil was preceded in death by his brothers Earl J. Keen and Robert I. Keen, and son Robert L Bowermaster, Jr.
Graveside services will be private. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to ProMedica Hopsice, 3417-C Concord Road, York, PA 17402 or Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
