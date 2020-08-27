Warren G. Miller, 89, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born August 29, 1930 in Reading, he was the son of the late Helen M. (Balthaser) and Warren L. Miller. He and his wife of 63 years, Jane A. (Kemp) Miller, were married on June 23, 1957 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fleetwood.
Warren served his country honorably and faithfully as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Warren was a proud employee of Carpenter Techonolgy for 37 years. He was a scheduling manager in primary operations and later served as a tour guide after his retirement. Warren enjoyed his childhood years growing up on a farm. Warren was a member of the class of 1948 at Fleetwood Area High School.
Warren was a 32nd degree mason and a member of Huguenot Lodge #377, F & AM, Kutztown and the Scottish Rite, West Reading. He was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fleetwood.
Warren was an accomplished baseball player and was proud of his invitation to attend the Philadelphia A's training camp in 1950. He also enjoyed golfing.
Surviving in addition to the love of his life, Jane, are his two daughters, Pamela J. (Miller) Hoffmaster, wife of Bret C. Hoffmaster, Manheim Township, and Amy M. (Miller) Safir, wife of Jay L. Safir, Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alyssa, Clayton, Blake, Lydia and David, his great-grandson, Gavin, his brother, Barry Miller, husband of Carol Miller, McMurray, PA and by his sister, Nancy Seidel, widow of Raymond Seidel, Kutztown.
Along with his parents, Warren was preceded in death by his sister, Ethel Schlegel, and his brothers, Kenneth Miller and Donald Miller.
Graveside services for Warren will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at St. Paul's Union Church Memorial Columbarium, 380 Park Road, Fleetwood. A drive-thru visitation will be held for Warren on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the Columbarium.
