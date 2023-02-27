Warren E. Hoffman, 80 of Manor Township, formerly of Lancaster City passed away at home on Saturday morning, February 25, 2023. Born in Lancaster on September 24, 1942, he was the son of the late William and Mary Houck Hoffman.
Warren, also known as "Butch" worked as a foreman for City of Lancaster Water Authority, retiring in 2000. He then worked for Lampeter-Strasburg School District in maintenance, retiring in 2017. He was an avid Eagles fan, enjoyed western movies, 50's music and playing the PA lottery.
Butch was a great and loving man and will be missed by those around him, Patrick and Leslie, Eric, Shane, Megan, Scottie, Amanda, Mallory, Abigail, Patrick, Jr., and Layla. He is also survived by his sisters, Lorraine, Mary Lee, Ginny, Barbara and 5 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
