Warren E. Burkhart, 98, formerly of Akron, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Oley, PA. Born in Brecknock Township, PA on February 17, 1923, Warren was the son of the late Jacob and Stella (Coldren) Burkhart and devoted husband of E. Margaret (Wenzel) Burkhart for 64 years until her passing in 2013.
Warren was a 1940 graduate of East Cocalico High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball. His love of the sport continued through his participation on the 1942 city-county champion Reamstown AA team. A U.S. Army veteran with a staff sergeant ranking, he served his country for 39 months, including 22 months in the European theater of World War II.
A member of Muddy Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, Warren served in various roles over the years, including church council and cemetery board. He was honored for more than 30 years of service on the Muddy Creek Cemetery Board.
Warren’s career in textile manufacturing began in the slashing department at Stunzi Silk Mill in Ephrata. Receiving a certificate in fabric design from the Philadelphia Textile College, he went on to become office manager for Frank Ix & Sons, New Holland. When the company was sold to Mirarobles in 1983, he stayed on as Manufacturing Manager and Vice President until his retirement in 1991. Warren was a former president of the Industrial Management Club for Lancaster and vicinity.
Warren was a Lions Club member for over 75 years, serving as president of both the East Cocalico and Akron clubs. In 1993, he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship. Warren was also a member of Ephrata Lodge #665 F & AM; Rajah Temple Shrine, Reading; Reading Consistory; and Lancaster Lodge of Perfection. He volunteered as a driver for the Shriners Hospital for Children, Philadelphia. Following his retirement, Warren served as a volunteer cancer driver for more than 20 years.
As a part owner of the Westview Chip and Putt Golf Course in Akron, Warren helped plan and develop the course in 1964 and continued to work there until 1976. He was an avid gardener who also enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, and traveling. We will miss hearing all his stories and laughter but feel blessed to have had him with us all these years.
Warren is survived by daughters Brenda (Dewey) Ingham, Atlanta, GA, and Kaye (Larry) Kegerise, Oley, PA; grandchildren - Tina Hess (widow of Gerald), Todd (Lisa) Kegerise, David (Jennifer) Ingham, and Steven (Nicole) Ingham; and six great grandchildren – Kaitlyn, Delaney, Chase, Maxwell, Darian and Dexter. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by sister, Helen, and brother, Melvin.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muddy Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA 17517 or Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Drive, Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034.
Online condolences can be signed at www.stitzelfuneralhome.com