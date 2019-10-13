Warren A. Meiskey, 81, of Manheim, died peacefully with his family by his side on Friday October 11, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. He was the loving husband of Gloria (Gantz) Meiskey, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage in June, 2019.
Born in Hershey he was the son of the late Austin and Catherine (VonNieda) Meiskey. Warren was a truck driver for Ferrellgas, Manheim, a loader driver for Rohrer's Quarry, Lititz, and was owner/operator of "Mollies", known for homemade root beer, pork BBQ, ice cream, and spring water. He was a member of NRA and enjoyed hunting & fishing, raising Bob White quail, and shooting at the range.
Surviving in addition to his wife Gloria are three daughters, Diane wife of Jeffrey Marnien, Fredericksburg, VA, Denise wife of Ben Adams, Lebanon, Melissa wife of Curt Thormann, Annville; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a brother Thomas husband of Suzanne Meiskey, Linden, VA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Tuesday at the funeral from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers, contributions in Warren's memory may be sent to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com