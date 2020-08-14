Warner John Strube, 86, of Willow Valley Communities passed into glory on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of Joanna Davies (Matz) Strube.
Born in Patterson, NJ, he was the son of the late John H. and Marjorie (Widen) Strube.
After receiving a B.S. in General Science from Shelton College, NJ, Warner attained a Master's Degree in Chemistry at Montclair State University, NJ. He was granted a National Science Foundation Grant from the Stevens Institute of Technology for three summers. Warner spent his 35-year career as an educator, first at New Milford High School, NJ and then at Ridgewood High School, Ridgewood, NJ. He taught college prep chemistry, grades 9-12. He also taught general chemistry to non-academic students using a program he helped develop and loved called Action Chemistry. He served on many committees during those years and was nominated for the 1989 Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching.
For five summers, Warner was Head Lifeguard at Requa Lake, NJ. Later, he spent 25 summers as administrator at Camp of the Woods (Gospel Volunteers) in Speculator, NY, a Christian family resort. But he had been going there as a camper and then counselor since age two! His other activities included Sunday school teacher for the primary department at Grace Church, Ridgewood, NJ, and Administrative Assistant for the Ridgewood Community School.
After retirement and eventual move to Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA, Warner and Joanna took many happy trips to visit family. They also made many short-term mission trips: teaching with CoMission in Ukraine; street evangelism and mimes with Saints Equipped to Evangelize in Italy; and port distribution with Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU)--three summers in Marseille, France and one summer in London, England.
Once at Willow Valley, Warner transferred his love for kids to the Center for Community Peacemaking (formerly LAVORP-Lancaster Victim Offender Reconciliation Program), a program to help young people. He also became part of the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate (OVA) for adults. Both organizations mediated a meeting between the victim and the offender to allow for victim restoration and offender accountability-reconciliation. Their motto is "Do justice, love mercy" for healing and safer communities. The results were stunning and long-lasting.
Warner loved all sports and thrived on competition though always with a smile and his great sense of humor. He had been a tennis player and skier. He loved to hike, bike and walk. He was part of the bowling team at Willow Valley and enjoyed playing golf. He found great pleasure in classical music, in reading and in travel. He sang in the Willow Valley Chorale and loved his years in the choir at Westminster. Both Warner and Joanna found a home at Westminster Presbyterian Church where they could worship, serve the Lord, and enjoy great fellowship.
Warner dearly loved his family. In addition to his wife, Joanna, he is survived by a son, Timothy Strube, a daughter, Karin Nathan (Todd); stepdaughters, Sarah Murray (James) and Meredith Monahan (Jim); grandsons, Matt Strube (Briana), Josh Strube (Shelbi), Andrew Strube and Mike Nathan (Alyse); granddaughters, Madison and Michelle Nathan; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Souleah, Ava, Adeline, and Noah; and step-grandchildren, Patrick, James, Owen, Clare, Liam and Finn. Also surviving is his twin sister, Beverly Monroe (Allen).
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17 at 1:00pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. A visitation will be held after the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery-for family only. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and the family asks that you please respect all social distancing recommendations. The funeral can be accessed via livestream at https://youtu.be/D1hRaorxT5E.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Gospel Volunteers (COTW), Speculator, NY. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com. (717) 394-4097