Wanda Theodorou

Wanda (del Valle) Theodorou, 63, of Lancaster, and formerly of New York, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Born in The Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Luz (Quinones) del Valle.
Wanda worked as the building manager for Ebel in New York for several years. She was a devout Christian and loved having a relationship with God. She also had a passion for animals, whether that be her pet cats, spending time birdwatching, or feeding the local backyard animals. A big fan of Agatha Christie, Wanda absolutely enjoyed reading mystery and sci-fi novels. She enjoyed history, watching time period movies and shows and was a true Anglophile who loved all things British.
Wanda is survived by her four-legged companions, Rufus and Ruthie, her 2 brothers, Edgar del Valle (married to Ada) and Alberto del Valle; nephew Johnny Vega (married to Samantha), niece Veronica Valentin (married to Angel), niece Nina Rodriguez (married to Ricardo) and goddaughter Angelina Lopez.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A memorial service will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wanda's name can be made to Lupus Foundation of America, lupus.org. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.