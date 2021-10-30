Wanda May Beamesderfer, 62, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was the daughter of the late John E. and Nancy J. (McCullough) Beamesderfer. She was the companion of the late Kenneth Bryd for 26 years.
Wanda graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. She was a cat lover and adored her cats, Buttons and Smiley. She liked listening to soul and R&B music on vinyl. Wanda was never afraid to speak her mind.
She is survived by her brothers, Wayne G. Beamsderfer, and David J. Beamesderfer (Tammy) of Lancaster, PA, her niece, Christina Bechtold, nephew, Wayne Beamesderfer, Jr., four great-nephews and three great-nieces.
Interment will be private.
