{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Wanda M. Houck, 58, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday March 19, 2022 at her sister{!W2ACUTE}s home in New Holland after a lengthy fight against the LAMS lung disease. She was born in Lancaster to the late Melvin and Barbara Beiler Gockley. She attended Crossway Church, Millersville.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Wanda was a woodworker for various businesses in the New Holland area. Most recently she drove a transportation van for Faithful Transport, Leola. Wanda enjoyed reading, fishing, traveling, visiting relatives, nature, bird-watching, crocheting, and spending time with her sons.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Wanda is survived by: her two sons, Justin Smeltzer, Lancaster and Mark Smeltzer currently serving in the U.S. Navy; two sisters, Sharon wife of John Becker, New Holland, Janette wife of Dave Forer, Roaring Branch, PA; stepmother, Kathy Gockley, New Holland; three nephews and one niece.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}The funeral service will be on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 West Main St., Leola with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment: Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery, East Earl.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT} {!W2LT}p style={!W2QUOT}text-align: center;{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}{!W2LT}justify type={!W2QUOT}centre{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}Furman{!W2ACUTE}s {!W2AMP}#8211; Leola{!W2LT}/justify{!W2GT}{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p style={!W2QUOT}text-align: center;{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}{!W2LT}justify type={!W2QUOT}centre{!W2QUOT}{!W2GT}FurmanFuneralHome.com{!W2LT}/justify{!W2GT}{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
