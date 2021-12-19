Wanda M. Bartch, 97, Elizabethtown, PA, passed away at Oak Leaf Manor North on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was the widow of the late Abram E. Geltmacher, who passed away in 1989. She later married the late Harry M. Bartch, who passed away in 2003. Born on October 9, 1924, in Nicholas County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James Burroughs and Pansy June (Ewell) Gillespie.
Wanda moved to Lancaster County in 1952 and married Abram E. Geltmacher in 1956.
She worked for the former AMP, Inc. from 1956 until retiring in 1970. Upon retiring, Wanda and Abram moved to Huntsville, Alabama, and resided there for twenty-one years. She was a member of Faith Bible Church, Mount Joy. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had many close friends. She enjoyed reading, working in the yard and around the house.
She is survived by two children: Brenda K. Hess, wife of Kenneth, of Elizabethtown
and James P. Gray husband of Donna of Manheim, three grandchildren: Valerie Romano Marks (Steve), Duane Gray, Jodi Gray Lucka (Douglas); six great-grandchildren: Zachary, Samatha and Cameron Marks, Kimberly Gray Silva (Kevin), Nikki Gray O'Hara (Lawrence), Andrew Lucka; and two great-great-grandchildren, Emma and Addilynn Silva.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Luke Gray.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at the Mount Joy Cemetery, with Pastor Shawn Madrid officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To Register online condolence, please visit Wanda’s memorial page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.