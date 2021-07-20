Wanda L. Wilson, 97, formerly of York, passed away at Landis Homes on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born in Boone, IA to the late Charles M. and Florence I. (Combs) Piper.
At the age of 18, Wanda joined the Order of the Eastern Star. After high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and became a SPARS during World War II. She served at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT, and obtained the rank of Yeoman 2nd Class. Wanda met her husband to be, Francis "Frank" C. Wilson, while he was a Cadet at the Academy. In 1946 one month after her Coast Guard enlistment was complete, Wanda took the train and caught up with Frank in Charleston, SC and they quickly married, before Frank was transferred to a new assignment two days later.
Wanda became a housewife while Frank held various managerial positions with Caterpillar, first living in Washington, IL for 13 years, and then York, PA until 1980. They travelled the U.S. and Canada in their 31-foot Airstream with the Airstream Club before moving to Lake Placid, FL, returning to Pennsylvania in the late 1990's. Frank and Wanda shared 69 beautiful years of marriage before his death in 2016.
She was one of the most optimistic and sweetest women, and she was always smiling and exuded amazement. Wanda enjoyed knitting, sewing, and embroidery, and delighted in making quilts for Project Linus to benefit children in need or experiencing trauma in their lives. She volunteered at Landis Homes. Wanda was known by her family as a tech savvy Grandma.
Surviving Wanda are three children, Jeff C. Wilson, husband of Gwen of Newark, DE, Jack L. Wilson, husband of Lorie of Ephrata, PA, and Jean L., wife of Gordon Carver of Ellington, CT; as well as 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Myron, James, Charles and Willis Piper, and her sister, Beverly Ahrens.
Wanda's family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral and Military Honors at 10:30 AM, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private entombment will take place in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York, PA.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
