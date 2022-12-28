Wanda L. Sauder, age 64, of Holtwood, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, December 24, 2022. She was the wife of Donald J. Sauder, with whom she would have celebrated 17 years of marriage on January 5th. She was preceded in death by her first husband David F. Irwin II, who passed away on April 10, 2005. She was born in Paradise, daughter of the late Charles & Doris Jean Keen Nickel.
She graduated from Solanco High School. She enjoyed going with her daughter to get their hair and nails done, going out to eat, her pets and most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was the glue that held her family together.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: David F. III husband of Danielle Colin Irwin of Kentucky, Troy D. husband of Kylie Pluck Irwin of Conestoga, Tessa D. Irwin of Holtwood, 1 granddaughter Mercedes Jean Pickel, great-grandson Winston Pickel and 4 siblings. She was preceded in death by a brother.
Funeral service will take place from the Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Thursday, December 29th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Ron Rush will be officiating. Interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers funds may be directed to the Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, to aid the family with funeral expenses.