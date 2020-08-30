Wanda L. Leed

Wanda L. (Royer) Leed, 77, of Ephrata, PA, was taken to her Heavenly home after a short and courageous battle on Friday, August 28, 2020. At the time of her passing she resided at Ephrata Manor.
She was born April 13, 1943 in Ephrata to Benjamin F. and Edna (Keller) Royer.
Besides her devotion to God, she enjoyed Ladies' Bible Study, choir, reading, plants, and had a passion for animals. She was a member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene for over 42 years.
Wanda was married for 47 years to Vernon C. Leed, who passed October 27, 2017.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings Charles, Lowell, Goldie Hertz, Roy, and Lance.
Wanda is survived by her children Daniel Zimmerman of Ephrata, David Zimmerman of San Francisco, Missy (Leed) Hinerdeer, wife of Scott, of Ephrata, and Wendy (Leed) Whitfield, wife of Chris, of New Holland; five grandsons; one granddaughter; and 2 great-grandchildren with one on-the-way.
Also surviving are three siblings: Charmaine, wife of Chester Wenrich of Reinholds, Vivian, wife of Donald Garman of Ephrata, and Terry Royer of Akron.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Ephrata Manor for their care, support, and compassion during her 20 month stay.
Celebration of Life will be held at Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10-11 a.m.
Place of interment will be Akron Lutheran Cemetery.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
