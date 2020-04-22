Wanda L. Egolf, age 84, passed away at Newport Meadows of Christiana on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wilmer E. "Pete" Egolf, who passed away on April 9, 2009. She was born in Peach Bottom, daughter of the late Vance & Naomi Richardson.
In the past she attended the Worship Center of Leola. In the past she was a Sunday school Teacher and along with Pete they helped with the bus ministry. She graduated from the former Quarryville High School and then received a full 3 year scholarship to the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. Wanda worked as a registered nurse for Dr. Tindall & Summers, Harrison House and Tel Hai Retirement Community.
Surviving are 4 siblings: Evelyn wife of Kenneth Probst of Drumore, Frank husband of Suzanne Barrett Richardson of Christiana, Betty wife of Steven Booth of Quarryville, and Karen Gallagher of Parkesburg. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Because we are unable to have a service for our beloved sister, we wanted to share a few thoughts and memories about her. It was Wanda's hearts' desire to become a nurse. She became one of the best, making it her lifetime career, always doing the little extras to make her patient's lives better. One of her patient's daughters relayed the many times Wanda would stay after work to massage her father's painful feet so he could sleep. Or when she would go to work early to greet and talk with each patient to find out how they were. The stories came back to us, but never from her. As time went by and cognitive changes occurred, her favorite topic was our mom and dad and all of us kids living on the farm. We would often sit on the benches at Maplehofe Dairy eating ice cream and reliving the fun we had as kids playing baseball, Sunday afternoon picnics at the creek, shelling the peas and husking the corn. She was a woman full of wisdom and intuition that made you feel she knew you to the core, before you spoke a word. Caring, loving, giving are words that describe her, but they are just words and she was so much more than that. Saying goodbye to her is not easy, her life will always be remembered, her presence in our lives was a blessing and the memories of her will bring joy. Thank you Boopie, we love you!
Due to the current public health concerns, there will be an outdoor viewing on Saturday, April 25th from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana. Instructions will be given upon arrival. Private interment will take place in the Glen Run Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »