Wanda (Keener) Lighty

Wanda K. Lighty, 90, of Lewisberry, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2023 in Harrisburg Hospital. Born in McVeytown, she was the daughter of the late Warren A. and Cuma L. (Harshbarger) Keener.
She was a 1950 graduate of McVeytown Oliver High School, and following graduation moved to Elizabethtown, where she worked at the Masonic Homes as an LPN.
While she lived in PA all her life, her heart was in Texas. Wanda was especially fond of angels, crosses and cactuses, which she proudly displayed throughout her home. Her love for the American Indians especially their culture and jewelry was evident as an employee at Turquoise n Treasures, Mount Joy, for numerous years. She was also an avid reader.
Wanda was a member of the First Church of God for over 60 years, as well as a very generous supporter of numerous charities. She attended Bainbridge Church of God before transferring to Elizabethtown in more recent years.
Well known for her cooking skills, she was especially known for her homemade Easter eggs.
She married Harvey H. Lighty on September 4, 1954 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage until his passing in 2018. Wanda is survived by a daughter and her husband, Dallas Stoy (husband, Donald); a grandson, Michael S. Torres, Jr. (wife, Nicole); and great-grandchildren, Austin Rhoads and Alaundra Torres. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Celeste Keener.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11AM at Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Cumberland. A visitation will take place from 10AM until services begin in the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date in Bainbridge Cemetery, Lancaster County.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Wanda's name to the Epilepsy Foundation Attn: Donor Services, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716.
