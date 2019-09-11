Wanda "Jeannie" (Schilling) Peffer, 63, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at her home surrounded by family after a brief illness. Wanda was predeceased by her husband Vincent J. Peffer, Jr. who died in 1996.
Wanda was born at Fort Bragg, NC, a daughter of Winnie B. Lucas Schilling of Pylesville, MD, and the late Henry Charles Schilling.
Wanda was recently retired from Turkey Hill Minit Markets office, where she was employed for over 40 years. After retirement, Wanda enjoyed working with children in the IU13 program at Quarryville Elementary School.
Wanda enjoyed and loved the beach, family gatherings, being barefoot, and her aerobics group.
She is survived by 2 sons, Vince J. Peffer, III, husband of Amy Peffer, Mount Joy, Jason Peffer, Quarryville; grandchildren, Chloe Peffer, and Vinnie Peffer, Mt. Joy, Jason Matthew, Delaney, Molly-Ann and Adam Peffer, Quarryville; great-granddaughter, Scarlet. Wanda has a large loveable, comical, close knit family which includes siblings, Debbie Stevens, wife of Tim, Pylesville, MD, Roger Schilling, husband of Julie of Westminster, MD, Linda "Lindy" Schilling of Whiteford, MD, and Lori Campbell, wife of David, Quarryville. Wanda was predeceased by a brother, Henry "Chuck" Schilling.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA. Viewing will be from 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Quarryville Cemetery. A fellowship for all friends will be held at Wanda's home following the funeral services. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net