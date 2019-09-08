Wanda J. Carr

Wanda Joyce Carr, of Lewisburg West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 79.
Wanda was born to parents Milton Ray and Elizabeth Anne Compton on October 14, 1939 in Floyd, Va. She grew up as the eldest of three sisters and attended Mullens West Virginia High School. In 1963, she moved to Washington DC where she married had children and went to secretarial trade school. In Washington DC she worked most of her career life as a title insurance administrative assistant and later in life returned to her home state of West Virginia where she cared for her aging parents in Lewisburg. After suffering a sudden illness she moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to be with her family.
Wanda was a talented artist with many passions but most of all enjoyed being around her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two children Kristie Anne Veitch (Thomas) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Patrick James Patterson (Stephanie) of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, 4 grandchildren. Hunter, Noel, Jill and Callie and her sister Judy Rose. She is preceded in death by her parents Milton and Elizabeth; and her sister, Shirley Robson.
A tribute to her life will be held in the fall in Lewisburg, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers donations are very much appreciated to the "Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund" and can be mailed to: BV Retirement Community, Attn: Development Dept., 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com