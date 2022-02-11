Wanda J. Boley, 56, of Elizabethtown, passed away February 7, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her wife, dogs, and dearest friends. Born in Lancaster, Wanda was the daughter of the late Chester and Grace (Fryberger) Boley. She shared more than 12 years with her loving wife, Kathy Haines.
She had a beautiful soul and an infectious smile. She will be remembered by many as being generous. Wanda would give to benefit and loved to read, play Bingo with her sister, watch game shows and do word puzzles. She was fond of visiting the beach. She often volunteered for Pitties Love Peace. Wanda worked for Conestoga Wood Specialties for over 16 years.
Wanda’s love will live on in her wife Kathy; sister, Janet, wife of Donald “Butch” Welsh of Gap; brothers: John Freyberger of Columbia, Tony “Butch” Boley, husband of Amy of Denver, and Glen Boley of New Holland; 5 nephews and a niece; sister-in-law, Kim, wife of Eric Strickler of Mt. Joy, and Kathy’s parents, Kenneth and Linda Haines of Elizabethtown. She was preceded in passing by her brother, Robert “Buck” Fryberger, and a nephew. She will especially be missed by her “children”: Holly, Precious, Dexter and Sonny.
Friends and loved ones are invited to attend a viewing at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 11 AM to 1 PM. Please dress casually. A celebration of Wanda’s life will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 1-3 PM at the American Legion in New Holland, 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. Memorial contributions may be made to Pitties Love Peace, pittieslovepeace.com/support-us or Leo’s Helping Paws, leoshelpingpaws.org/donate.
