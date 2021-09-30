Wanda H. Hess, 103, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Landis Homes.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Amos B. and Amy (Hershey) Snyder and was the wife of the late Harold B. Hess.
She was a member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church for 79 years.
Wanda was a homemaker and helped her husband on their farm. She was a graduate of Rothsville High School, class of 1935. Wanda enjoyed gardening and working outdoors on the farm where she resided for more than 66 years before moving to Landis Homes in 2007.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Helen H., wife of the late Ronald B. Nolt of Ellicott City; two granddaughters, Karen N. Jacobs of Woodbine, MD, Dana, wife of Tim Garrett of Ellicott City, MD and two great-grandsons, Andrew Garrett and Nathan Garrett.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Harold Glenn Hess and Dennis Lamar Hess and a brother, Melvin H. Snyder.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz, with Pastor Leonard Rutt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wanda's memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
