Wanda Gay (Heck) Roland, 71, of Denver, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Ethel (Deyer) Heck.
Wanda loved dogs and trips to Ocean City, MD. She bred and showed Irish Wolfhounds and Glen of Imaal Terriers and raised 25+ puppies for the Seeing Eye. She was a past member of the Lincoln Fire Company and the Lancaster County 4H Seeing Eye Puppy Club.
Even though we are at peace that her constant pain has eased, she will be greatly missed by her husband of 53 years, Richard C. Roland; her daughter Wendy (wife of Jeffrey Hackman); grandchildren Amber Dietrich, Daulton Dietrich, and Marlena Dietrich; siblings Barbara (wife of Tony Young) and Jon Heck along with other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at the Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King Street, Denver.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal shelter, fire company, or 4H club in your local area.
To send a condolence, please visit Wanda's Memorial Page at www.cremationpa.com