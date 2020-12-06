Wanda (Fitting) Moll, 79, of Lancaster, passed away on December 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Laura (Mumma) Fitting. For the past 60 years she was the loving wife of Harold E. Moll.
Many will remember Wanda for the time she spent with her father making pretzels at LeRoy's Softies in Root's Country Market. She developed a love for soft pretzels and became an avid pretzel twister. She also worked for Hamilton Watch Company before she and Harold decided to create a family. Raising her daughter was something Wanda cherished and the day she became a grandma was one of the best days of her life. She was incredibly proud of her daughter and granddaughter's musical achievements and performances. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, word search puzzles, going to the family cabin in Sullivan County, listening to Elvis Presley and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
Wanda's love will live on in her husband, Harold, daughter: Laurie, wife of Bill Rogers, granddaughter: Lauren Rogers and her sister, Dollie Buckwalter, wife of Ron.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Church of God in Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, PA, at 11AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11AM. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing at the church from 10AM-11AM. Services will be officiated by Pastors Tim Bistline and Barry Sellers. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. Due to the current pandemic please be mindful of wearing a mask and social distancing during the service.
