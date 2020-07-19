Wanda Elaine Maxwell, 68, of Phoenixville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Hazel (Brown) Wagner.
Family was very important to Wanda, and she loved her children very much. Wanda was the sweetest person one would ever meet. She led a simple life and would give the shirt off of her back if she was able.
She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Trimble and husband Chris, of New Providence; sons, Marvin Edson, Thomas Edson, Jr., and Robert Justus; sisters, Carolyn Gentry and Charlene Wilcox; brothers, Darryl Wagner, Douglas Wagner, James Wagner, and Lonnie Brown; and 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Greer.
Services and interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit
A living tribute »