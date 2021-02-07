Wanda Beth Hackman, 69, of Manor Twp., died suddenly at her home on January 27, 2021 of natural causes. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Robert R. and Grace (Landis) Hackman.
She was a social worker for many years and retired from Landis Homes in 2019.
Wanda graduated from Conestoga Valley High School and Shippensburg University.
She was a member of Willow Street United Church. Wanda was a loving, generous, friendly person who enjoyed water skiing and boating in her youth.
She is survived by an aunt, Patricia Lefever, of Lancaster and several cousins.
She was laid to rest in a private burial at Conestoga Memorial Park on Friday, January 29, 2021. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wanda's memory to Willow Street United Church, 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584.
