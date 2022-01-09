Waltraud Ella Geltmacher, passed away January 4th, 2022 at the age of 92 years. Waltraud was known to her friends and family as Vickie. She was born and raised in Berlin, Germany. Vickie met her future husband, Harry L. Geltmacher, when he was stationed in Germany while serving the United States Army.
Vickie traveled at the age of twenty-three years to the United States and married Harry where they lived in Columbia, PA. Harry preceded her in death in 2004. Vickie earned her United States citizenship in 1957 and was employed as a seamstress at a local sewing factory. In December Vickie celebrated her 92nd birthday at St. Anne’s Retirement Community with a cake and balloons. For several years Vickie enjoyed the services of Columbia Meals on Wheels and the kind delivery staff.
Much appreciation to St. Anne’s Retirement Community Staff for Vickie’s most recent care and for the rehoming of her beloved parakeet, Heidi.
Vickie is survived by a brother-in-law, Daniel Geltmacher.
A short service, with Pastor Larry Dunlap officiating, will be held graveside at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Columbia Meals on Wheels, PO box 391, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville