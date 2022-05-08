Walton Z. Moyer, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at his home on April 27. He was the son of Richard and Beula Ziegler Moyer of Harleysville, and the loving husband of Jean Roland Moyer. Walton and Jean were married in the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren on June 30, 1957.
Walton graduated from Souderton High School in 1949 and from Elizabethtown College in 1953. From 1954 to 1956 he served with Brethren Volunteer Service in Kassel, Germany, where he made many friends and cultivated a fluency and love for the German language that lasted throughout his life. He often served as a translator from German into English. He taught in the Elizabethtown Area School District for 34 years and sponsored many clubs and activities for his students, including soccer and model rockets. During that time, he earned an M.Ed from Temple University and an M.A. in German from Millersville University.
Peace, service, and simple living were important values for Walt. He served as a life deacon, sang in the adult choir, played in the bell choir, taught Sunday School, coached softball, worked at the CROP table, delivered Meals on Wheels, donated blood, and served in many other ways. He was one of the original campers at Camp Swatara and later served as the camp lifeguard, led the first Appalachian Trail hike, and served as the camp manager from 1963 to 1967.
Scouting was another passion. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout at Camp Delmont. Walt was enthusiastic about many things: nature, gardening, bird watching, building models, soccer, hiking, star gazing with his telescope, calligraphy, puzzles, word games, and reading.
His family was also a source of much joy. He is survived by four children - Demas (Kathi) of Elizabethtown; Richard (Grazyna) of Ephrata; Emilie (Paul) of Wallingford; and Roland of Chicago, IL, and seven grandchildren: Paul, Johanna, Victoria, Jacob, and James Moyer, and Joshua and Matthew Himmelberg. Walton is also survived by one brother, Ralph, and two sisters, Janet (Chet) Detweiler and Donna (Joe) Landis. Two brothers, Leon and Richard, are deceased.
Services will be held Monday, May 23, at 12 noon at the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown. A time of visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Contributions in Walt's memory may be made to Camp Swatara, 2905 Camp Swatara Road, Bethel, PA 19507 https://www.campswatara.org/support-camp/ or to On Earth Peace, P.O. Box 188, 601 Main Street, New Windsor, MD 21776, https://www.onearthpeace.org/donate. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.Finkenbinderfamily.com.
A living tribute »