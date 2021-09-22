Walter "Walt" J. Heidecker, 87, of Willow Street, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was the husband of Ruth A. (Buterbaugh) Heidecker, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Henry and Pearl (Melzer) Heidecker.
Walt had been a Pastor on staff for many years, ministering at Grace Baptist Church in Lancaster. He had also worked as a Vice President for C.R. Daniels, Inc. in Ellicott City, MD.
A true people person and a man of strong faith, Walt loved sharing the Gospel and helping others. He had been very involved in helping people participating in alcohol and narcotics recovery programs.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Sgt in a frontline combat infantry group. Walt was awarded the Bronze Star for extreme bravery in action, at the risk of personal injury.
In addition to his wife, Ruth, he is survived by his twin daughters: Jane married to Ken Johnson of Quarryville and Joy married to Ray Neubauer of Westminster, MD; and his daughter, Charlee Megee of Quarryville. Walt has 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Heidecker and his brother, Richard Heidecker.
Services will be private. Please make contributions in Walt's memory to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at billygraham.org. To send an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
