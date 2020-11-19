Walter "Walt" F. Carter, Sr., 83, of Bainbridge, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. He was born March 28, 1937, to the late Justin and Ella Carter. He was the loving husband to Barbara Emswiler-Carter, with whom they shared 32 years of marriage.
Walt served in the United States Navy on the USS Sierra (AD-18) from 1954-1958 and continued his service in the Naval Reserves from 1958-1962. He worked for Armstrong World Industries until his retirement. Walt enjoyed basketball, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tina Carter Miller (Jack); four sons, Walter "Junnie" Carter, Curt Carter (Leann), Randy Carter, and Shawn Carter (Darlene; three step daughters, Cathy Parker (John), Sheri Emswiler, and Bonnie Shoemaker; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Louis Dubbs, and James "Jim" Carter; a sister, Delores "Sis" McKenzie; a son, Mark Carter; and a grandson, Cody Irvin.
A private service will be held for the family only.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
