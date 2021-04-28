Walter "Wally" A. Sweigart, Jr. of Denver, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Walter A. Sweigart, Sr. of Lititz, and the late Bonnie L. Clayton Sweigart. He was the father of two daughters, Savannah S. and Tamia S. Sweigart both of Lewistown.
Wally was employed by Reading Truck Bodies. Previously he had worked for Pet Food Experts and Terre Hill Concrete. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, dressing up in superhero costumes for charity events, singing and creating artwork.
Surviving besides his father and daughters are two brothers, Craig A. husband of Linda Sweigart of Fennville, MI and Joshua S. husband of Michelle Sweigart of Denver. He was the fiancé of Amber J. Beck of Mountville.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 12:00 Noon at the Terre Hill Cemetery, 105 W. Main St., Terre Hill, PA. A viewing will be held at the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
