Walter W. Lucas, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Paul W. Sr. and Clara Lilley Lucas.
Walter retired in 1991 from the Chrysler Corporation (formerly AMC) after 20 years of service where he was employed as a machinist. He proudly served his country in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his children, Mark Lucas, (Gemma); Debra Lucas, (Mike); Aaron Lucas, (Donna Moyer); eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His brother, Paul W. Lucas, Jr. preceded him in death.
A celebration of Walter's life will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the home of his son, Aaron, 657 Locust St., Columbia, PA from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.