Walter W. "Huggie" McClair, 99, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Masonic Village.
He was the husband of the late Elizabeth (Miesse) McClair, who passed away in 1987. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late William S. and Beatrice J. Hogentogler McClair.
Walter had worked for Educators Mutual Life Insurance Company as an underwriter, retiring in 1986. Prior to this, he had worked at Sperry New Holland in Mountville.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving with the Coastal Artillery as a Tech 4. He played the trombone in the Coastal Artillery Band.
Walter was a 32nd degree Master Mason, and was a member of Masonic Lodge 43 Lancaster the Zembo Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge in Kirkwood. He also enjoyed vacationing at Chincoteague in Virginia.
He is survived by his son Dennis married to Kathy McClair of East Petersburg, his daughter Amy L. Baer of Leola, his three grandchildren: Sabrina, Nicole, and Jessica and by his siblings: Margaret Poff of Lancaster, and Jack R. McClair of Mechanicsburg. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Shary.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com