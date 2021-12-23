Walter Valentine Fink, 76, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at home.
He was born in New Brighton, PA, to the late Valentine Ott and Allene Christine (Crocker) Fink and was the husband of Barbara A. (Strickler) Evans Fink.
Walter had worked as a manager for Napa Auto Parts, Denver, prior to his retirement. He had served as Denver Borough Council President, was a member of the Williamson Masonic Lodge #307 and former member of the Ephrata Masonic Lodge #665, and he loved camping.
In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by 2 daughters, Daphne S. Malinich, fiance of Chad Ochs and Christine N. Dean, wife of Fran Dean; 2 granddaughters, Victoria Thomas and Morgan Malinich.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 1st wife, H. Jane (Fleming) Fink, 3 brothers, and a sister.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:00 am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. A Masonic service will begin at 11:00 am, followed by funeral service, with Pastor Fred Thomas officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Walter's memory may be made to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
