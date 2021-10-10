Walter “Skip” Leach, Jr., 93, formerly of Parkland / Langhorne, passed away at Ephrata Manor on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born in Newtown to the late Walter Leach, Sr. and Gladys (Atkinson) Leach.
Skip was married to the late Lucy Alice (Beswick) Leach for 26 years before her death in 1972.
He drove city bus for New Jersey Transit for 30 years, retiring in 1989. Skip earned the Safe Driver Award. He loved to go out to eat with his family, and he cherished family time. His greatest love was listening to Big Band music from the 1940’s.
Surviving Skip are his daughters, Suzanne A. Reif-Witwer, wife of John Witwer of Lancaster, and Rozanne A. Pastorella, wife of Charles Pastorella of Langhorne; four grandchildren, William Reif, Karen Reif, James Reif, and Rocco Pastorella, husband of Abby; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law Betty Leach of Penndel, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Skip was preceded in death by his son Walter “Skippy” Leach III, his brother Hugh “Pete” Leach, and his sister, Mary Lauritsen.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ephrata Manor and Hospice & Community Care, for the wonderful care they provided to Skip.
Private interment will take place in Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem, PA.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »