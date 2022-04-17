Walter S. Leffler, 90 of Lancaster and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on April 6, 2022. He was born in 1931 to Viola and Charles Leffler. He was the loving husband of Sheila (Butler) Leffler. Walt was a polite and gentle man and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are two sisters, Linda and Joyce, and several nieces and nephews here and abroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and three brothers.
Walt graduated from Lebanon Valley College and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for RCA and retired from Berle Industries.
We, who know and loved him, will never forget him. He will be with us always. He was a devoted and loving husband and brother.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Walt's name to the charity of your choice.