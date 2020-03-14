Walter R. Yonosky Jr., 83, of Stevens Pa., formerly of MarLin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10th at Providence Place, Pottsville. Walter was born in Pottsville on October 2, 1936, a son of the late Walter, Sr. and Josephine (Berefski) Yonosky.
He was the widower of Judith Marie (Murray) Yonosky, who passed away June 2, 2016. He was a graduate of Pottsville High School Class of 1954. He was of the Catholic faith and was a parishioner of Mother of Perpetual Health in Ephrata. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Rockwell in Reading.
He was an avid marksman and often could be found at competitive shoots at the range. He was a past member of the United States Revolver Association, PA Rifle & Pistol Association, and the Berks Pistol Club Inc. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend to all and will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Yonosky of Denver Pa., sisters, Joan, wife of James A. Goodman and Eileen DeStefano, widow of Richard DeStefano, nieces and nephews.
A Religious Service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday March 17th at the Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment with Military Honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in Walter's name to the charity of choice.
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, entrusted with the arrangements.
