Walter R. Mull, 99, passed away on July 24, 2021 at the Glen at Willow Valley. Mr. Mull was predeceased by his wife M. Jane Esbenshade Mull on December 23, 2020. Born in Lancaster, March 8, 1922 son of the late Levi and Ruth Kochel Mull.
He retired as a Right of Way Agent for PP&L. He was a Past Master of Lamberton Lodge F&AM # 476, a season ticket holder for the Hershey Bears, and a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church. He and his sister Cora were members of two local bands, The Tumbleweed Caravan and The Lone Rangers of Lancaster.
In his retirement he was a bailiff for the Lancaster County Court System.
Besides his parents and wife he was predeceased by his sister, Cora Houpt, and is survived by his daughter, Denise Mason.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a visitation, Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 10 AM until the service at 12 noon at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, Burial will follow the service at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested to Christ United Methodist Church, 935 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097