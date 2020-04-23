Walter R. H. Keesey, age 94, of Lancaster, passed away April 20, 2020 at Mennonite Home Communities, where he resided for the past two years. He was born on August 3, 1925 in York County, PA, the son of Walter O. H. Keesey and Katie F. H. Wagner Keeesy. While his friends and acquaintances knew him as Walt, he was dearly known by his family as Russ.
Walter was last employed by Our Family Federal Credit Union in Lancaster. Prior to that, he was the human resource director for Howmet, now known as Arconic. While he loved his work and helping people, his true passion was serving as a volunteer for twenty years at Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster.
He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Air Corps serving as a belly-gunner during World War II. In addition, he was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
He is survived by his daughters, Winifred, wife of Donnie Mathews; Denise, wife of Ted Groff; six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Martha Keesey, one brother, five sisters and his daughter, Christine Crawford.
Due to COVID-19 regulations funeral services will not be held at this. A memorial service will be planned at a future date. Contributions in Walter's memory can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
