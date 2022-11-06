Walter R. "Bob" McClure, 84, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
Born in Lima, Ohio, he was the husband of Doris E. Bushman McClure, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage this past September 23rd. Bob was the son of the late Walter A. and Mabel Frische McClure who raised Bob on the family farm'. He was a graduate of New Knoxville (OH) High School and The Ohio State University where he received a combined Bachelors and Masters degrees in Ag Engineering. He remained an avid Buckeye fan.
Bob worked as a Product Planner for 23 years, working for Ford Tractor in Michigan, England and New Holland, retiring from Ford Motor Company in Michigan in 1998.
Bob served for 6 years in the U.S. Army reaching rank of Captain.
Bob's interests were collecting model trains from Britain, researching genealogy, playing bridge, travelling, map collecting and doing research on the computer.
He was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church and was active in various church and civic groups.
In addition to his wife, Doris, he is survived by his daughters: Karen A. married to William G. Morgan of Lititz, and Tonya L. Conz of Delta; his 6 grandchildren: Jason Lubold, Zachary Conz, Riley Morgan, Karina Morgan, Caroline Morgan, and Ryan Morgan married to Devan, and a great granddaughter Lucy Jane. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas McClure.
Friends will be received by Bob's family on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 5-6PM at the Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with a small service at 6PM. Following the service, family will again receive friends until 7PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Bob's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 www.parkinsons.org; or to the New Bremen American Legion Post 241, 6458 State Route 66, New Bremen, OH 45869. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com