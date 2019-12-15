Walter Pauk, age 105 of Willow Valley Community, Lancaster, PA, passed away December 7, 2019 in Naples, Florida. Born in New Britain, Connecticut, he resided in Ithaca, New York, before retiring to Lancaster in 1994.
Mr. Pauk was a retired Professor from Cornell University where he earned a Doctorate in Education Psychology. He went on to become the Director of the Reading and Study Skills Center at Cornell. He was a respected speaker and author in the field of reading and study skills, writing over 100 books. His best-known book "How to Study in College", published almost sixty years ago is still influencing students today.
He loved the outdoors, enjoying camping, hiking, canoeing and golf. He always kept himself physically fit. He took many multi-week trips in the mountains of the Wind River Range in Wyoming and canoe trips in Quetico Provincial Park in Canada. His last camping adventure was a Canadian canoe trip at the age of 91.
His associations include; Cornell Univ. Alumni, Cornell Emeritus Professors, Univ. of Connecticut Alumni, International Reading Assoc., Reserve Officers Assoc., Retired Officers Assoc., and the Adirondack Mountains Assoc.
Mr. Pauk served in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean War, retiring as a Lt Col. He was also a member of Boehm's United Methodist Church.
Mr. Pauk was predeceased by his wife Esther Florian Pauk in 2003, and is survived by a son and daughter in Florida. He was a kind, gentle and loving father.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA.
