Walter Packer (Packy) Deck, 82, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was born on April 26, 1937 to Richard L. Deck and Rhoda M. (Reber) Deck in Wayne, PA. The family moved to Honey Brook, PA where he attended Honey Brook High School. He then met his beloved wife, Dorothy Mae (Howe) with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage on April 6, 2019. Walter and Dorothy moved to Pennsburg, PA in 1963 and finally to Port Saint Lucie, FL in 1988.
In addition to his wife, Walt is survived by three children, Deborah S. Gallop (Wayne), Raymond R. Deck (Louise) and Donald P. Deck. Also, grandchildren, Amanda Deck, Kristin Bolden, Christopher Ruth (Kimberly), Jill Koch, Crystal McCeary, Heather Allday, Jade Munro (Vern), Caleb Countryman (Christy), Jose Ros (Michele), Jennifer Dominguez (Javier), Andrea Starbird, Michael Starbird and Christopher Starbird. He has 19 great-grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a brother, Richard L. Deck (Judy) a sister, Gail P. Melnychuk. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ann Deck, a nephew, James Phenneger and a grandson, Kevin Ruth.
Walt enjoyed motorcycles, Nascar, traveling with his wife and working on anything with an engine. After high school he was a truck driver before opening his own service station, Deck's Chevron. He then was a truck driver for M.T. Miller Inc. and then Coldway Carriers eventually moving into other positions within the company; shop foreman, dispatcher and terminal manager. After many years there, he went on to be a service manager for Red Hill Ford and Ryder Truck. After moving to Florida he began working at Chlorinators Incorporated in September 1988, where he was especially valued for his mechanical and customer service skills. He officially retired in 2000 and opened his own motorcycle shop, Walt Deck Motorcycle Services. Because he so enjoyed his job at Chlorinators Incorporated, he stayed on as a factory service consultant, bringing his total years of service to 31 years. He was still riding his motorcycle to work every day until his illness.
Walt was a master car, truck and motorcycle mechanic with a stellar reputation, his expertise sought after far and wide.
He founded Draggin Wagons Car Club in 1957 and the Treasure Coast Chapter of the Retreads International Motorcycle Club, both of which are active today. He was a member of the Iron Butt Association, participating in the Iron Butt Rally consisting of traveling 10,000 milesin 10 days. He also received many other certificates of achievement from the association. Walt also was a member of the American Motorcycle Association and Gold Wing Riders Association.
He has traveled well over 600,000 miles on a motorcycle including visits to all 48 contiguous states and Canada and Mexico with his wife.
Pennsylvania: A Celebration of Life will be held on October 13th at the Honey Brook Methodist Church, 4510 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, PA. Visitation at 2:00pm, service at 3:00pm.
Florida: A Celebration of Life will be held at Aycock Funeral Home, 950
NE Jensen Beach Blvd., Jensen Beach, FL on October 5th, visitation at 1:00pm, service at 2:00pm.