Walter P. Buohl, 83, of Denver, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Reamstown, Walter was a son of the late Walter F. & Carrie R. (Ansel) Buohl, and the loving husband of 61 years to Marie A. (Becker) Buohl.
Walter was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked at Weaver Industries in Denver as a machinist. He was a longtime faithful member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church where he was a former church council member, usher, and served on the property committee. He enjoyed playing cards and a good game of Hasenpfeffer was his favorite. Walter and Marie made camping a family tradition and enjoyed RV trips out west. Together they also enjoyed numerous motorcycle trips. Walter enjoyed the outdoors and was once an avid deer hunter. Most of all, Walter loved his family and was a devoted family man.
In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by four children, Connie M. Hoover (Roger L.) of Stevens, Jeffrey W. Buohl of Reading, Ronald L. Buohl of Lebanon, and Diane R. Leed (Timothy D.) of Denver; three grandchildren, Kelly, Dylan, and Haley; one great grandchild, Lydian; and four siblings, Shirley Haller, Charlotte Shober, Fay Loose, and Darlene Weidman. Walter was predeceased by a brother, Richard Buohl.
A visitation will be held on Sat., Oct. 1st from 9 to 11 a.m. at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517 and a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517. www.goodfuneral.com