Walter Nicols Calcagno, 88, of Lititz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born on December 17, 1933 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was the son of the late Jos Calcagno and Adela (Robaina) Calcagno. He was married 61 years to his one and only love Blanca Laurito Calcagno. They met when they were 15 years old and spent their lives loving each other, traveling all over the world, and raising a family together.
Walter was a retired banker. He started working at the Bank of Uruguay when he was 19 years old and worked there all of his life. In 1981 he moved to New York City to work for the bank's NY branch and retired in 2002 as the President of the branch. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church where he volunteered as a collection counter. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He loved being a grandfather and taking everyone to dinner every week and the beach every summer. His grandchildren could always bring a smile to his face. He looked forward to going back home to Uruguay and spending time with his cherished friends. He enjoyed the simple things in life, like having tea time every afternoon with his wife while feeding his dog Luci cookies under the table when he thought nobody was looking. He will be dearly missed by his family and all that knew him.
In addition to his loving wife Blanca, he is survived by his daughter, Marielin, wife of Kevin Rottkamp; three beloved grandchildren: Nikole, wife of Jonathan Ortiz, Ashley Rottkamp, and Bryan Rottkamp; and his sister Adela Lema of Montevideo, Uruguay. He is preceded in death by his brother Miguel Angel Calcagno.
Friends will be received by Walter's family on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 9:30-10:30AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will then be a procession to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM. Interment will be at 10:30AM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Witness Park Cemetery in Lititz. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital (stjude.org) or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com