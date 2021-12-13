Walter M. Petersheim, “Pet,” 93, Morgantown, passed away December 7, 2021. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of Samuel and Malinda Petersheim. He was the husband of his beloved wife, Lorraine (Heller) Petersheim, who preceded him in death in 1994.
A lifelong member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, he will be missed for his warm smiles, thoughtful words, servant heart, and committed prayerful faith walk. He marveled at God’s creation, tinkered with motors, loved music and poetry, and was fascinated by people's behavior and politics.
He was employed for many years as a truck driver for Gotwals Trucking of Oley, and Conestoga Carriers of Morgantown, a member of Buck Hollow Hunting Club and in later years, a committed volunteer for ReUzit Thrift Shoppe.
He is survived by his children: Arnold (Esther) of Elverson, Audrey (Nevin) Mast of Reading, Gregory (Krista) of Birdsboro, Janet (Scott) Caley of Morgantown, Gloria (late Dan) Hess of Mount Joy, Samuel (Kristen) of Elverson, Judy (Chad) Stauffer of Manheim, Shawn (Jessica) of Morgantown, 26 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Elizabeth Martin, Ephrata.
A “celebration of life” service will be held January 23, 2022 at Conestoga Mennonite Church. Visitation time with the family will be at 3:00pm with service following at 4:00pm. The service will be livestreamed. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
A living tribute »