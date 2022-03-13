Walter L. "Wally" Swinehart, Jr.

Walter Lee "Wally" Swinehart, Jr., 46, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Memorial Hospital, York, on Monday, March 7, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Janice J. (Davis) Swinehart and the late Walter L. Swinehart, Sr., who died in 2019.
A licensed plumber by trade, Wally completed most of his schooling through Manheim Twp. School District. A collector at heart he was known for collecting a myriad of items including pencils, pens, and music. He enjoyed going to thrift shops, listening to the Grateful Dead, and hiking.
In addition to his loving mother, Wally leaves behind his siblings: Michelle Byrom, of Lancaster; Eric Comp, of New Holland; and Jason Comp, of York. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be forever missed by many friends. Wally was preceded in death by infant twin sisters.
Memorial Services for Wally will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to one's favorite charity in memory of Wally would be greatly appreciated. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com