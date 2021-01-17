Walter L. "Hobo" Kinsey, Jr., 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born Saturday, August 14, 1943, in Albany, Georgia, he was the son of the late Walter L. Kinsey, Sr. and Charlotte (Leach) Junker. He was married to Rosemarie (Rishar) Kinsey on January 1, 1965.
Mr. Kinsey worked in the production line at Armstrong World Industries, Marietta, for over 25 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time at his camp in Perry County. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who truly loved his family.
In addition to his wife of over 56 years, he is survived by two children: Thomas M. Kinsey, married to Heather, of Mount Joy and Renee M. Kline, married to Daniel, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Megan Kinsey, significant other Mark Engle, Brooke Kinsey, Daniel "DJ" Kline, Jr., married to Kaela, Alyssa Kline; a great-grandson, Owen Walter Kline and a sister, Margaret Arndt, of Hershey, as well as Hobo's extended family and caring friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held (in compliance with COVID-19 regulations) at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Rev. Bernard Oniwe as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Everyone attending is required to wear a face covering as well as practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Walter's memory to St. Peter Catholic Church and mailed to 1840 Marshall Drive, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022, www.stpeteretown.org
